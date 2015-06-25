Meeting of Turkish and Israeli diplomats confirmed

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed the meeting of the country's representatives with the Israeli diplomats.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Foreign Minister said that holding of such meetings for the normalization of Turkish-Israeli relations is a usual event.

According to the report, the Turkish Foreign Ministry Advisor Feridun Siniroglu met with the Director of Israeli Foreign Ministry in Italy. The Minister said: "How we can make arrangements without a meeting? The negotiations were underway between the two countries at the level of experts for a while."

M.Cavusoglu also spoke about the payment of compensation to those who died as a result of "Mavi Marmara" incident and the blockade on the Gaza Strip: "Top is on the other side, we are looking forward to their response. The political process in Israel delayed a little bit this issue."