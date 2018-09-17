Meeting between Presidents of Turkey and Russia kicks off

© Reuters

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin has kicked off in Sochi.

Report informs citing the Turkish media that presidents will discuss the situation in Syria, particularly in Idlib.

The meeting is expected to focus on strengthening of the observation points in Idlib, disarmament of illegal groupings and other similar issues.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters on board of the airplane on the way back from Azerbaijan that Turkey accounts for 12 observation posts in Idlib, Russia has 10 and Iran owns few.