Media: Two foreign suspects of night club attack held in Istanbul airport

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two foreign citizens detained by Turkish police at Istanbul Atatürk Airport on suspicion of linkage to terrorist attack at Reina night club on January1, Report informs, referring to Turkish NTV channel.

Nationality and names of suspects haven’t been unveiled.

Notably, on January 1, unknown gunman attacked Reina night club located in Ortaköy, Istanbul, killing 39 people, including 16 foreigners. Among victims of the violence are citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Israel.