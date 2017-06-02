Media: Series of terrorist attacks prevented in Moscow

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the FSB of Russia have detained four members of ISIS on May 25 and prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Moscow.

Report informs referring to Kommersant.

According to the militants, their first goal was to become a restaurant in Moscow, and the second - passengers at the metro station "Teply Stan".

"With explosions, orders for which came from Syria, terrorists hoped to disrupt FIFA Confederation Cup in the capital", newspaper writes.

According to interlocutors, the operation for detention was simultaneously held in three apartments located close to each other in the metropolitan area of Novo-Peredelkino. In one apartment villains were producing explosive devices. Ready homemade high-explosive fragmentation bomb disguised as car fire extinguisher found there.