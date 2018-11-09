Media: Russia enrolled Austrian ex-colonel in Tehran

© РИА "Новости" https://report.az/storage/news/f8a962e83512907f042fad1dd067d0f3/cd9608ce-a17a-4461-aa8e-c3309713ce71_292.jpg

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ex-colonel who is currently suspected of spying for Russia was enrolled in Iran in 1988, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Austrian media claim that he was enrolled in Tehran in 1988. Russian side supplied the suspect with a technical device through which they exchanged information. This is supposedly an ordinary all-wave receiver which the colonel used to transmit encoded data.

It is also reported that Austrian military counter-intelligence received information about the espionage activity of the former colonel from German special services.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said earlier that the former colonel of the Austrian armed forces is suspected of spying for Russia for 20 years. It was also reported that Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl cancelled her visit to Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted, in turn, that the Austrian ambassador will be summoned over the situation today.