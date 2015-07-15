 Top
    Media: Iran plans to increase oil production in all fields in 2015

    According to experts of Fitch Agency, restoration of oil production in Iran will begin next year

    Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) says, it will increase oil production in all fields this year.

    Report informs referring to TASS, Iranian newspaper Shargh writes.

    According to experts of Fitch international rating agency, the restoration of oil production in Iran will begin next year. But in order to achieve maximum levels of production in the country, Iran still needs several years.

    Now the volume of oil exports from Iran is 1.1 million barrels per day, despite the fact that in 2012 the figure was 2.5 million barrels a day.

    According to most experts, after lifting the sanctions against the Iran, the country can increase oil production and exports of raw materials, which will put pressure on the oil quotations.

