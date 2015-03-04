Media: Four NATO warships will be in the Black Sea in the coming hours

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Four warships of NATO countries will be in the Black Sea in the coming hours. Report informs referring to Russian TASS was told by the source in the General Headquarter of the Russian Navy.

"Now in the Black Sea are the US Navy cruiser class Ticonderoga - Vicksburg and Turkish frigate "Turgut Reis". In the next few hours they will be joined Italian frigate "Aliseo" and the Canadian frigate "Fredericton", which are currently undergoing the Black Sea straits", the source declares.

He added that, 'US and Turkish ships are currently in the south-western part of the Black Sea, near the coast of Turkey'. In the Black Sea, they came early this morning.

Representative of the General Staff of the Navy did not rule out that the presence of NATO warships in this format in the Black Sea may be associated with the events in the east of Ukraine. In accordance with the Montreux Convention, warships non-coastal states can not be in the Black Sea 21 days longer.