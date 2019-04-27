Lukashenko, Putin discuss poor-quality oil supplies

Presidents of Belarus and Russia Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin have discussed issue of poor-quality Russian oil supplies to the oil refineries in Belarus, Report informs citing RT.

"We discussed supplies of poor-quality oil to our oil refineries. Alexander Lukashenko yesterday met with Vladimir Putin who assurred that this issue will be seriously investigated and principled assessment will be given to the incident," Belta quotes head of the Belarus Presidential Administration Natalya Kochanova as saying.

She said Belarus side hopes that all issues all be resolved based on the Russian President's statements.

According to Russian Deputy PM Dmitriy Kozak, the sides agreed on measures to eliminate the consequences of the incident.

Reports of low-quality Russian oil delivery to the EU's oil refinery were spread on April 22. After that, on April 23 Belarus halted the export of gasoline and diesel fuel citing poor-quality Russian oil supplies.