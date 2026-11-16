Kremlin says preparations for Trump–Putin talks are under discussion

The United States and Russia are discussing preparations for a bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Report informs, citing Russian media, that Ushakov said preliminary discussions about the meeting, expected to take place during the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, were held during a recent visit to Moscow by US representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Ushakov said the two sides had touched on arrangements for the meeting in broad terms.

He also said Putin would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 18 and brief him on recent contacts with the United States and the outcome of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on resolving the Russia–Ukraine conflict. Putin and Xi will also discuss bilateral relations.

Ushakov said the Russian delegation accompanying Putin to China would include three deputy prime ministers, seven ministers, presidential administration officials and executives from major companies and banks. He named Tatyana Golikova, Anton Siluanov and Dmitry Chernyshenko among the delegates, along with deputy presidential chief of staff Maxim Oreshkin, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and Ushakov himself.