    Kobakhidze: Yerevan-Baku peace to give impetus to regional co-op

    Region
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 08:51
    Kobakhidze: Yerevan-Baku peace to give impetus to regional co-op

    Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has met with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan, who is on a working visit to Tbilisi, Report informs referring to the press service of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers.

    The two sides discussed regional issues, in particular the Washington Accords between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    "The establishment of peace between Yerevan and Baku will give new impetus to regional cooperation and stability," Kobakhidze noted.

    During the meeting, Pashinyan detailed the implementation of projects aimed at unblocking regional communications, in particular the Trump Route (TRIPP).

    The two sides also discussed cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, and cultural spheres.

    Irakli Kobakhidze Nikol Pashinyan Washington accords
    Kobaxidze: İrəvanla Bakı arasında sülhün bərqərar olması regional əməkdaşlığa yeni təkan verəcək
    Кобахидзе: Мир между Ереваном и Баку придаст импульс региональному сотрудничеству

