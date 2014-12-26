Kazakhstan's FM: Compromise on status of Caspian Sea would be achieved at Astana summit

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Astana does not exclude the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea at the Caspian summit in the capital of Kazakhstan in 2016. Report informs referring to Kazakhstan media, it was said by the Kazakh Foreign Minister Yerlan Idrissov.

We hope that we can agree before the Astana summit, and the rest will be able to reach a compromise on the issues and the political solution, perhaps, to sign the Convention on the legal status, - Y. Idrisov said at a briefing.

Of course, this is a very important issue. The President gave specific instructions and Kazakhstan will take active steps to accelerate this prospect, he added.

Kazakhstan's FM recalled that a similar summit was held this year in Astrakhan, Russia. At that summit very important political decisions were made to speed up the signing of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

This will be the most important document in the Astrakhan summit. The next summit will be held in Astana in 2016. As part of the negotiations on the Caspian Sea a lot of efforts and hard work is expected, said Y.Idrisov.

According to him, participants of Caspian Five in Astana, will discuss regional security and legal status issues.