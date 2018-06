Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan Navy launched military exercises in the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, citing the Kazinform, Commander of the Jayik Hydrographic Ship Captain Lieutenant, Valery Kocurov said.

Training involved ships of "Oral" and "Sariarja" rocket-artillery vessels, "Alatau" and "Jayik" ships.

According to him, training was conducted successfully in accordance with plan for year 2017.