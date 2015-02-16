Kazakh ruling party supports holding of early presidential elections

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ruling party of Kazakhstan Nur Otan supported the initiative of the Board of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (APK) to hold early presidential elections, Report informs referring to Interfax.

Party Nur Otan as the leading political force in the country fully supports this initiative, said in a statement posted on the party's website, which is led by the current president, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Today, more than ever, it is important to strengthen the unity, harmony and stability, to consolidate the efforts of the state, society and all citizens of our country. In this context, supporting the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, consider the initiative to hold early presidential elections, the most correct decision that meet the interests of the country and the people emphasized in the Nur Otan.

The report notes that at the present time the world covered by a wave of financial and economic crisis, compounded by a serious geopolitical tensions.Against this background, even in the most developed countries of the world there are growing xenophobia, religious intolerance, radical movements are amplified, according to the party.