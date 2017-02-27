 Top
    Kakha Kaladze: Opening of railway in Abkhazia wasn't a subject of negotiations

    Georgian Prime Minister: Such an issue was not discussed in our meetings

    Tbilisi. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Opening of railway in Abkhazia was not discussed during the visit of Armenian Prime Minister to Georgia".

    Report's Georgia bureau informs, Georgian deputy prime minister and energy minister Kakha Kaladze told reporters.

    He has denied the allegations of opposition parties on this issue: " The opposition claims that the so-called Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has been in talks about the opening of the railway in Abkhazia during a visit to Tbilisi. Such an issue was not discussed in our meetings. "

    Notably, after a visit of Armenia's Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan to Tbilisi, opinions voiced about the opening of railway going to Armenia via Abkhazia.

