​Johannes Hahn: Georgia will receive a visa-free regime with EU by October

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ The process on introducing visa-free regime with the EU to Georgia will complete by October this year.

Report informs citing Tass, this was said by the EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn at the international conference on ‘European Way of Georgia - a union of stability, development and diversity’ opened in Batumi.

On December 18, 2015, the European Commission recommended the Council to urgently consider the possibility of introducing a visa-free regime with Georgia and Ukraine, by publishing relevant reports on Georgia’s and Ukraine’s implementations of action plans in preparation for the visa-free regime.