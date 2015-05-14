Jens Stoltenberg: Russia threatens the allies

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ "In current increasing threats condition, NATO will further defend its allies." Report informs referring tom Russian TASS, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Making a speech on the second day of the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member states held in Turkey, the Secretary General said they discuss the growing threats in the alliance's eastern and southern neighbor regions.

"Russia threatens its neighbors by using of force in the east to change the border. The terrorism and violence reached an invisible level in the south border", he added.