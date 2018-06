Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul's Atatürk International Airport, where terrorist incident occurred, resumed its activity at 03:00 local time.

Report informs, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, who arrived at the airport, said.

According to him, the airport already receives flights. Also flights from Istanbul to other cities restored.

Notably, relevant authorities of Turkey stated Istanbul airport to be closed until 20:00 local time.