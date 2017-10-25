Iraqi prime minister starts his official visit to Turkey

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi is in Turkey on an official visit.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, at the Esenboğa Airport he was met by Turkish Customs and Trade Minister Bülent Tüfenkci.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will receive thim at his residence. Later, a meeting will be held between the two prime ministers, Binali Yıldırım and Haider al-Abadi at Çankaya mansion.

Development of Turkey-Iraq relations and situation in the region will be discussed during the meetings.