    Iranian foreign minister Zarif visits Qatar

    The meeting will discuss bilateral relations and latest developments in region

    Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of foreign affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has left for Qatar.

    Report informs referring to Iranian media minister will meet with Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, emir of Qatar and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, minister of foreign affairs of Qatar in Doha. Bilateral relations and latest developments in the region are expected to be discussed at the meeting.

    M .Zarif met with Yusuf bin Alawi, minister of foreign affairs of Oman and discussed issues on mutual cooperation in Muscat on October 2. 

