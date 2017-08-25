Iran completes reconstruction of reactor on heavy water by 2022

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ The project on the reconstruction of a reactor on heavy water in Iran’s Arak will be completed by 2022.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the Deputy Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi stated.

According to him, the project on the reconstruction of the reactor, known as Handab, is underway in line with the schedule and will be completed by 2022.

The reconfiguration of the reactor in Arak will be carried out within the framework of the implementation of the Joint All-embracing Action Plan on the Iranian Nuclear Program dated 2015. The reactor will be reequipped this way, so that it would not be possible to use it for developing weapon-grade plutonium.

In April, China and Iran signed the first commerical contract on the reconstruction of the reactor in Arak. Earlier, president Hassan Rouhani stated that the atomic reactor on heavy water in Arak city will become the moden research reactor meeting international standards.