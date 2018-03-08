 Top
    Iran purchases SSJ-100 passenger aircraft from Russia

    Sukhoi Superjet-100 accommodates up to 110 passengers

    Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian airlines will purchase Sukhoi SuperJet - 100 civil airliners from Russia.

    Report informs referring to the Iranian media, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said.

    According to him, a detailed discussion is underway between Moscow and Tehran on this issue: "We discussed the possibility of acquiring the Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft by the Iranian partners and outlined a plan how to realize it."

    Notably, SSJ-100 passenger airplane accommodates up to 110 passengers.

