Iran: Four lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

The new type of coronavirus is rapidly spreading around Iran. Four lawmakers in Iran tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus victims in Iran has increased by eight over the past day. Country authorities said the disease has so far claimed the lives of 34 people, while confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reached 388.

However, the BBC reports that a count conducted by unnamed sources in several hospitals showed least 210 people have died in the country as of the night of February 27. The Iranian Ministry of health categorically denied this report.

Earlier, several other senior Iranian officials tested positive for COVID-19, including Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iran's vice president for women and family affairs.