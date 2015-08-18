Iran Expects New S-300 Deal With Russia by End of Next Week

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran expects that a renewed contract on the delivery of Russian S-300 missile defense systems could be signed this or next week, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said, Report informs.

According to the minister, as cited by Iran's IRNA news agency, the issue of S-300 deliveries is currently on the defense ministry's agenda, and the necessary mechanisms to review and update the agreement are in place.

Russia and Iran initially signed a deal on the delivery S-300s in 2007, but its implementation was halted by Moscow after the UN Security Council issued an arms embargo on Tehran over nuclear weapon concerns.

In April, Moscow lifted the ban on S-300 deliveries to Iran, shortly after the P5+1 group of international negotiators and the Islamic Republic reached a framework nuclear agreement. A final nuclear deal was reached in July.