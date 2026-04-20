Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran expands missile, drone arsenal during ceasefire with US

    Region
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 10:17
    Iran expands missile, drone arsenal during ceasefire with US

    Iran has used the ceasefire with the US to expand its arsenal of missile launchers and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander General Majid Mousavi said, Report informs via Nour news.

    "Under the current ceasefire conditions, the pace of upgrading and replenishing our missile launchers and UAVs has accelerated. We know the enemy cannot secure similar capabilities and is forced to transport ammunition from across the world," Mousavi was quoted as saying.

    Earlier, The New York Times noted that Iran is capable of restoring up to 70% of its military capacity to pre-conflict levels with the US and Israel.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

    Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

    Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

    On April 15, Trump announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, despite the continued naval blockade of Iranian ports. This step was taken to preserve relations with China. Later, on April 18, the Naval Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the waterway, citing the violation of the ceasefire agreement and the ongoing blockade of Iranian ports by the American military.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    İran ABŞ ilə atəşkəs dövründə raket qurğuları və PUA arsenalını genişləndirib
    Иран за время перемирия с США нарастил арсенал ракетных установок и беспилотников

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