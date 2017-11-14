Iran earthquake death toll now reaches 530

© IRNA

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll as a result of powerful earthquake that has rocked the northern border region between Iran and Iraq reached 530 people.

Report informs citing the Interfax.

7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Iran on November 13 at night. Epicenter located at 10 km. According to latest information, more than 7,000 people were injured. Natural disaster caused significant material damage, destroyed about 12,000 homes and public institutions, power supply failed.

Mourning was declared in Iran today.