Iran demonstrates new missile defense system

Baku.18 April.REPORT.AZ/ Today, a new missile defense system, "Kemin-2" has been demonstrated at the military parade on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day in Iran.

Report informs citing the Iranian press, the new system has the ability to neutralize low altitude unmanned aerial vehicle.

It is noted that, “Kemin-2” is a renewed version of “Mersad” system.

The latest version of the “Zulfiqar” tank, combat vehicles, artillery and other weapons have been demonstrated in the parade.