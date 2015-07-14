 Top
    Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency sign road map

    The document regulates all matters and disagreements on Iran's nuclear program

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signed a roadmap, in which all issues and disagreements on Iran's nuclear program should be regulated, Report informs citing Reuters.

    "P5+1" international mediators (the US, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany) and Iran agreed on a joint comprehensive action plan for the final settlement of the nuclear issue.

    According to "Interfax", the document consists of 17 pages with five prepared annexes which regulate the procedure for the lifting of sanctions and cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy.

    Thus, Iran is obliged not to enrich uranium more than 3.67 percent for 5 years and transform the Ford factory in the technology center. In exchange, sanctions towards Tehran will be lifted, while the document provides a mechanism for the return of their administration, if Iran does not meet its obligations. The agreement will enter into force 90 days after the approval of the UN Security Council.

