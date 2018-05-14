In Yerevan protesters demand resignation of Prosecutor General

© Sputnik-Армения

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ / A group of citizens went to protest in front of the the building of Prosecutor General of Armenia with posters: "Freedom to political prisoners and “Sasna tsrer", Report informs citing the Sputnik-Armenia.

The main demand of the demonstrators is the resignation of Armenian Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan.

The audience are chanting "Go away, prosecutor", "Freedom to political prisoners" and waiting for the reaction of the Prosecutor General.

Any representative of Prosecutor's office haven’t meet with participants of the action yet.