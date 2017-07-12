 Top
    Ilia Eloshvili appointed Georgian energy minister

    Ilia Eloshvili has held position of first Deputy Energy Minister since 2012© Спутник-Грузия

    Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ilia Eloshvili has been appointed the Georgian Energy Minister.

    Report informs referring to Georgia-online, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said this at a government session.

    According to head of the government, Ilia Eloshvili has held the position of the first Deputy Energy Minister since 2012 and made a great contribution to all the projects implemented by the ministry.

    "He was the minister throughout several months. Thus, he already has experience. I am sure that he will handle important tasks successfully," Giorgi Kvirikashvili said.

    The position of Energy Minister became vacant after Kakha Kaladze was nominated as a candidate for Tbilisi mayor. 

