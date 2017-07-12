Ilia Eloshvili appointed Georgian energy minister

© Спутник-Грузия

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ilia Eloshvili has been appointed the Georgian Energy Minister.

Report informs referring to Georgia-online, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said this at a government session.

According to head of the government, Ilia Eloshvili has held the position of the first Deputy Energy Minister since 2012 and made a great contribution to all the projects implemented by the ministry.

"He was the minister throughout several months. Thus, he already has experience. I am sure that he will handle important tasks successfully," Giorgi Kvirikashvili said.

The position of Energy Minister became vacant after Kakha Kaladze was nominated as a candidate for Tbilisi mayor.