Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called on Iran to carry out the preparatory steps for implementation of agreement with P5+1.

Report informs citing the TASS it was said by General Director of agency Yukiya Amano at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

According to him, after Tehran to fully meet its obligations, a separate report will be submitted to the Council.