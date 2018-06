Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ About one hundred residents of Mosul fled to Syria and then crossed Turkish border for shelter.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, press service of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) stated.

According to the statement, after launch of military campaign to drive Islamic State from Mosul on October 17, about one hundred thousand residents retreated to Surya and from there to Turkey.