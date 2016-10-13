Hulusi Kılıç attends Moldovan President's reception with order presented him by Azerbaijani President

Chișinău. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Moldova Hulusi Kılıç has presented credentials to Moldovan President Nicolae Timofti.

Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs, official ceremony was held in the Presidential Palace on this occasion.

Turkish Ambassador Hulusi Kılıç attended the ceremony with the "Friendship" order, presented by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Notably, H.Kılıç served as Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan in 2008-2012. He was awarded "Friendship" order in September, 2012 according to the order of President Ilham Aliyev for special services in the development and strengthening of interstate relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Turkey.