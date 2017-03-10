 Top
    Istanbul helicopter crash victims named - UPDATED

    Helicopter crashes in Istanbul, five died© Haber7

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Five people were killed as a result of crash. 

    Four victims were Russian citizens.

    Report informs citing Daily Sabah, their names identified.

    Alexander Vanin, Igor Kochergin, Lyudmila Churova and Yelena Badraga are Russian citizens, but Salim Özen is Turkish.

    ***13:22 

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ A helicopter hit a TV tower in Istanbul’s Büyükçekmece district before crashing onto a nearby highway. 

    Report informs referring to the Haber7

    A number of ambulances and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene.

