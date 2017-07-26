 Top
    Chairman of Turkish Religious Affairs Directorate to resign

    Mehmet Görmez: All offices are temporary

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Turkish Religious Affairs Directorate under the Turkish Cabinet of Ministers, Mehmet Görmez will resign.

    Report informs citing Haber7, the head of the directorate told reporters.

    Answering question of a journalist about job to involve in after resignation, Mehmet Görmez replied: "All offices are temporary. After resignation I will deal with science. I will work in this field to benefit scientific life of both our people and the Islamic world". 

