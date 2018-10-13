Head of Iranian Parliament's Commission: Iran should not shut door on diplomacy with US

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ “We should not shut the door on diplomacy with the US, as America is not just Trump,” said Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, the head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

“We should talk with politicians, officials and others who can prevent the imposition of broad sanctions against Iran,” he said.

According to him, US-Iran relations have slightly softened thanks to diplomatic talks and discussion with those opposing Donald Trump and lobbyism.