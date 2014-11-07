 Top
    GUAM: "Elections" in eastern Ukraine illegitimate

    They are held in violation of the Constitution and national legislation of Ukraine

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) does not recognize the legitimacy of the "elections" held in eastern Ukraine on November 2. Report informs referring to the statement  on the official website of the organization.

    It was noted that these "elections" are illegal and they have been carried out in violation of the Constitution and national legislation of Ukraine.

    "The organization reiterates the fundamental importance of respect for the territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Ukraine as a sovereign state" was noted in statement.

    GUAM calls upon the international community to exert consolidated efforts towards finding a sustainable political solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

