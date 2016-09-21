Greece denies to grant political asylum to 3 FETÖ-linked servants

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Greek government hasn't granted political asylum to 3 servicemen, who are suspected of being the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) members.
Report informs citing Haber7, their request for asylum was rejected by court.
Notably, 8 servicemen fled to Greece by military helicopter after July 15 coup attempt in Turkey. They asked for political asylum in Athens. Turkey, however, appealed to Greece to return them back.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
