Greece denies to grant political asylum to 3 FETÖ-linked servants

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Greek government hasn't granted political asylum to 3 servicemen, who are suspected of being the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) members.

Report informs citing Haber7, their request for asylum was rejected by court.

Notably, 8 servicemen fled to Greece by military helicopter after July 15 coup attempt in Turkey. They asked for political asylum in Athens. Turkey, however, appealed to Greece to return them back.