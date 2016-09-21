 Top
    Close photo mode

    Greece denies to grant political asylum to 3 FETÖ-linked servants

    Their requests for asylum were rejected

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Greek government hasn't granted political asylum to 3 servicemen, who are suspected of being the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) members.

    Report informs citing Haber7, their request for asylum was rejected by court.

    Notably, 8 servicemen fled to Greece by military helicopter after July 15 coup attempt in Turkey. They asked for political asylum in Athens. Turkey, however, appealed to Greece to return them back.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi