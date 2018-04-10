German Chancellor: We'll meet with Ukrainian and French leaders

© REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ “We will meet the Ukrainian and French presidents without participation of Russia in Aachen this May”.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the meeting with Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko.

“The Ukrainian president will visit Aachen in May. Our short term meeting may take place with him and French president Emmanuel Macron. Certainly, this wouldn’t be a meeting in “Normandy Four”.

"This format includes 4 persons. But the Russian president will not arrive in Aachen”, Merkel emphasized.