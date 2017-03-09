German Chancellor: We have deep-seated disagreements with Turkey

© Reuters

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We still see deep-seated disagreements between Turkey and the European Union, Germany".

Report citing Hürriyet, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the country's parliament.

She criticized Turkish officials for comparing the German government with Nazis: "Events in Nazi period refer only to that period. Turkey should end policy identification of Germany with that of Nazi practices. Such a comparison cannot be considered a serious approach".

A.Merkel stressed that Turkish origin people is a part of the society in Germany: "We must continue our relations with Turkey and other countries on the basis of democratic principles".

Notably, on April 16, Turkey will hold a referendum to amend its Constitution. On the eve of this political campaign, Turkish officials intend to meet with Turkish citizens living abroad, participate in the propaganda, however, the German side does not agree. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan compared actions of Gaggenau leadership with Nazi practices.