Georgian president pardons 91 convicts

12 April, 2017 16:36

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili has pardoned 91 convicts, including 4 women convicts on the occasion of Easter holiday. Report informs citing the Georgian media, Pardon Commission Chairman Zviad Koridze said. The commission investigated 579 criminal cases from April 4-6. Notably, the Christians will celebrate Easter on April 16.