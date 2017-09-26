Georgian parliament approves new constitution

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian parliament approved amendments to constitution of the country with 117 votes “for” and three against at its third and final reading.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media.

“Today we have made historic decision which will be ground for forming the state system that can ensure long-term democratic development of the country”, said Chairman of Georgian parliament Irakli Kobakhidze after voting. He thanked all those who participated at the voting.

Two of three opposition parties in the parliament abstained from voting: “United National Movement” and “Movement for Freedom - European Georgia.”

At the time of voting, protest under the slogan “No to one-party constitution” was held before the parliament in Kutaisi organized by representatives of parliamentary and non-parliamentary opposition.

“What is happening now in the parliament is shameful. The new constitution is contrary to interesta of country and hampers its development.” said Bachuki Kardava, leader from National-Democratic Party.