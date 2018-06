Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Former Finance Minister (during the presidency of Mikhail Saakashvili) a well-known economist, Kakha Bendukidze died of heart attack in London.

Report informs, Bendukidze has had heart surgery in Switzerland recently and moved to London after the operation.

59-year-old economist was considered as the "father" of economic reforms in Georgia.

Former Minister was appointed as an adviser to the President of Ukraine, Peter Poroshenko in May 2014.