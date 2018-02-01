 Top
    Gennady Gatilov sacked from post of Russia's deputy foreign minister

    Russian president gives him a new office

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Gennady Gatilov as Russia's ambassador to the UN in Geneva instead of Alexei Borodavkin. 

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, a relevant decree is published on the official Internet portal.

    "Appoint Gennady Gatilov as Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, the Swiss Confederation, and the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, the Swiss Confederation, concurrently," the decree says.

    By another decree, Putin relieved Borodavkin from this post.

    In addition, the Russian president signed a decree to dismiss Gatilov from the post of deputy minister.

