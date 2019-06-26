FSB prevents a terror attack in Saratov

© РИА "Новости" https://report.az/storage/news/172559180a0b88e26b0edd2b2d4f6c6d/c2c54da6-b97e-4da7-a074-d2ad9fa6a91c_292.jpg

FSB prevented a terrorist attack in a public place in Saratov, which was planned by a member of the Islamic State, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the agency, a citizen of Russia acquired weapons and components for the manufacture of homemade bombs and organized laboratory for the synthesis of explosives in his garage. Law enforcement officers also found firearms and ammunition at the scene.

It is also noted that the man made an oath to the leaders of terrorist structures and acted on their instructions.

During the detention, the malefactor showed resistance, however he was overpowered. The security forces and the civilian population were not affected.