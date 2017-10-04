FSB: ISIS heads intend to create new terrorist network in the world

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Heads of ISIS and other terrorist organizations set a mission to create a new terrorist network in the world.

Report informs citing the Interfax, head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov said at the meeting of heads of special services, security agencies and law enforcement agencies.

"After the defeat in Syria and Iraq, heads of ISIS and other terrorist organizations intend to create a new terrorist network in the world as a global strategic task", A. Bortnikov noted.

"The militants deliberately spreading out of Middle East, concentrating in unstable regions to create hotbeds of tension and armed conflicts", he stressed.

He also noted that the most intensive the militants are moving to the territory of Afghanistan, where ISIS positions already exist and from where they are able to infiltrate into Central Asia, Iran, China and India, and also to make attacks against Russia.