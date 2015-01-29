French President to visit Yerevan

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of France Francois Hollande spoke about the hundredth anniversary of so-called "Armenian genocide" at the annual meeting held by the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, he called Armenians to continue the activity in the issue on "the adoption of the facts".

"I hope there will be a new gesture and state in recognition of the genocide this year," F.Hollande said.

He noted that it is time to remove bans: "Turkey and Armenia needs to make a new start."

Francois Hollande stated that he will go to Yerevan on April 24, 2015.