Former Turkish PM: I am not nominee for parliament

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "I will not have any political activity outside the Justice and Development Party (AKP), and I will not nominate my candidacy for the membership in the TBMM (Parliament) in the upcoming elections".

Report informs citing the Turkish NTV channel, Turkey's former prime minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said at today's press conference.

He emphasized that he would not allow to embezzle in the meeting with Abdullah Gül, the 11th president of Turkey. "I would like to draw attention to the two issues related to my future political activity: firstly, I will not be a nominee for the parliamentary elections in the upcoming elections, and secondly, I do not expect or demand any position", he said.

"Our candidate is Recep Tayyip Erdoğan", Davutoğlu added.