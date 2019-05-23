Former members of "Georgian Dream" creating new party

Deputies who left Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream Party are creating a new party.

Local bureau of Report informs that the founders of the political organization str Eka Beselia, Gedevan Popkhadze and Zviad Kvachantiradze.

The constituent congress of the party is scheduled for late June this year.

Notably, in February 2019 several deputies of the ruling party resigned from the majority of the Georgian parliament. This has led to different positions on the rules for the selection of judges in the Supreme Court. Beselia became one of the closest partners of the Georgian Dream Party chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili and chairman of the Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee.