FM: Turkey will continue its course to join the EU

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ / Turkey continues its course to join EU membership and will fulfill its obligations as a member of NATO.

Report informs citing the RIA "Novosti, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu told while speaking at the conference of Turkish ambassadors in Ankara.

"We have never refused from full EU membership and will continue our reforms on joining EU. We are the same holders of Europe as European countries. We are waiting for the EU decision on the visa regime. We will also continue to fulfill our obligation as a member of NATO... in Europe, there is a strong anti — Muslim position, there is a lot of hate and Islamophobia in social networks, it is necessary to correct this situation," M. Çavuşoğlu said.

According to him, Turkey exists in the West, as in the East.

The Foreign Minister noted that Turkey will strengthen its relations with Russia, Iran and the Gulf countries.