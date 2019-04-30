Erdogan: F-35 fighter jet project without Turkey was bound to collapse

© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid https://report.az/storage/news/95071ce85763222ed1fb7adab4a80054/bd31afab-648a-41d2-905a-1d3a1c5f165c_292.jpg

“F-35 fighter jet project without Turkey was bound to collapse”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Report informs said he spoke at the opening of the 14th International Defense Industry Exhibition in Istanbul.

He stressed that Turkey will not accept any impositions on its defense industry: "We have launched historical reforms in this area. Turkey reduced its foreign defense industry dependence from 80% to 30%. However, it was not easy to succeed it. Sometimes we confronted with sabotage and betrayal. We did not tire of overcoming the obstacles facing us. If earlier we brought experts from abroad, now we send our specialists abroad. "